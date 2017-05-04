Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu arrives Enugu, prays for IPOB fallen heroes and restoration of Biafra

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has arrived his home town in Enugu after he was released on bail in Abuja some few days ago. He was seen at a cenotaph erected to pray for fallen IPOB heroes and restoration of Biafra

The post Nnamdi Kanu arrives Enugu, prays for IPOB fallen heroes and restoration of Biafra appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.