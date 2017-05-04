Nnamdi Kanu arrives Enugu, prays for IPOB fallen heroes and restoration of Biafra
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has arrived his home town in Enugu after he was released on bail in Abuja some few days ago. He was seen at a cenotaph erected to pray for fallen IPOB heroes and restoration of Biafra
The post Nnamdi Kanu arrives Enugu, prays for IPOB fallen heroes and restoration of Biafra appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!