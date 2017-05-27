Nnamdi Kanu Dances With Over 100 Members From A Jewish Synagogue In His Hometown (Photos/Video)

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was among those who gathered this morning to observe prayers with members of from Yahweh Yahshua synagogue.

The prayer event which saw over a hundred participants – was held at the Afara Ukwu hometown of the IPOB leader in Abia state.

Watch Video



