Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu Dances With Over 100 Members From A Jewish Synagogue In His Hometown (Photos/Video)

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was among those who gathered this morning to observe prayers with members of from Yahweh Yahshua synagogue.
The prayer event which saw over a hundred participants – was held at the Afara Ukwu hometown of the IPOB leader in Abia state.
Watch Video

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Nnamdi Kanu Dances With Over 100 Members From A Jewish Synagogue In His Hometown (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.