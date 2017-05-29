Nnamdi Kanu Defiles Court Order, Addresses Pro-Biafra Crowd (Watch Video)

Despite court orders, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was seen addressing a crowd of supporters – numbering more than 10 – in his father’s compound in Abia State.

Footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, appeared to have violated some of the conditions set by Justice Binta Nyako when she granted Mr. Kanu bail in April.

The embattled IPOB leader, who is facing charges of treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has been at the centre of the call for an independent Biafra republic from the Nigerian state.

While attending to an application seeking for his bail in April, Justice Nyako listed 12 conditions, including an order for Mr. Kanu to avoid being seen in a crowd of more than ten people.

The court also instructed that Mr. Kanu desist from granting interviews or engaging in any form of rallies as part of his conditions for bail.

However, in the 13 minutes video, which was made public on Sunday, Mr. Kanu can be seen speaking to a congregation of Biafran supporters on the occasion of the Shabbat, a Jewish religious programme.

“Not minding what is happening, we remain IPOB, is that correct? (Crowd respond in chants of affirmation for Mr. Kanu’s question). We are unstoppable. This congregation here is very special to me. This is the very first observance of Shabbat in this very family. My joy knows no bounds because in prison I used to dream about this; I used to dream about keeping the Shabbat,” he said.

The IPOB leader also made reference to the call by his organisation for Ibos and supporters of Biafra to shut down their business operations on May 30, a call that has been condemned by the police.

“On the 30th of May, we will shut this very place down and prepare for Biafra. The choice is theirs, if they will give us a date for the referendum. And if they fail to do that there will be no election in the south east forever and ever,” he said.

