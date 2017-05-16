Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu dissociates himself from Radio Biafra in US, reorganizes IPOB’s leadership

Posted on May 16, 2017

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dissociated himself and the group, from a certain Radio Biafra based in the United States. In a statement issued on Kanu’s behalf by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, he made it clear that Radio Biafra in London, remains the official voice of IPOB. He […]

