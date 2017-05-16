Nnamdi Kanu dissociates himself from Radio Biafra in US, reorganizes IPOB’s leadership
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dissociated himself and the group, from a certain Radio Biafra based in the United States. In a statement issued on Kanu’s behalf by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, he made it clear that Radio Biafra in London, remains the official voice of IPOB. He […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
