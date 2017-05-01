Nnamdi Kanu Enjoys His Lunch With Fani Kayode(Photos)
Nnamdi Kanu was served a delicious food after meeting with Fani Kayode at his residence.
See below Nnamdi Kanu Enjoying himself..
The post Nnamdi Kanu Enjoys His Lunch With Fani Kayode(Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!