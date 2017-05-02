Nnamdi Kanu has done well for his people- Fani-Kayode

*calls ‘Against the Run of Play’ Clap-Trap

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu for having the courage to stand for his people irrespective of his travails.

Fani-kayode made this statement in an interview with Vanguard when he was explaining the events that took place during his meeting with the IPOB leader on Monday.

While noting that Kanu represents a massive constituency which earns him admiration from a vast majority of Nigerians, he said “Kanu is my friend and brother and he honoured us with his presence in my home. We had a meeting for about 3 hours which was productive and we were delighted to have him”.

When asked if this was the beginning of an alliance between the Yoruba’s and Igbos, the former minister revealed that he already has the titles of “Odumagu” of the south which means Lion Tiger of the South and also the “Odogunaga”. He stated that the meeting was a step in the right direction in terms of a handshake across the Niger, that is a handshake between the people of the east and west.

According to Fani-Kayode, Sovereign unity has become a reality and gone are the days when the Igbos and Yorubas will continue to throw bricks at one another as it was time to come together with the Niger Delta and Middle-belt.

In reply to whether he will support the idea of Nnamdi Kanu’s continuous agitation for the actualization of Biafra, the former minister stated that that decision was up to Kanu but has respect for what he considers an aspiration of self-determination that is absolutely lawful under international law.

On the book “Against the Run of Play” written by Segun Adeniyi, he said ” I believe that Segun Adeniyi’s book titled “Against The Run Of Play” is good for one thing and one thing alone: the dustbin.

“It is a collection of jaundiced opinions and subjective submissions made by a collection of self-seeking clowns.

“It sounds more like a script for a second rate and comic soap opera than a historical account.

“It is nothing more than a cheap and feeble exercise in historical revisionism and the target of the collective effort is President Goodluck Jonathan.

“As far as the author is concerned he is the villain whilst others are the heroes.

“Reuben Abati has far more gravitas than Segun Adeniyi. He was an insider in the Jonathan administration and he will not rely on self-serving historical revisionism, unsubstantiated hearsay and childish gossip in his account.

“We await his book. That would make far more gratifying and informed reading than Segun Adeniyi’s clap-trap.

