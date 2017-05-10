Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu I Know, European Jesus I Don’t Know – Igbo Boy Spits Fire

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An igbo boy on facebook has compared Nnamdi Kanu with Jesus Christ.

Some People are Going Crazy over this Biafra stuff..

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

How can a normal Human Being do such thing..

Read what he wrote below:


The post Nnamdi Kanu I Know, European Jesus I Don’t Know – Igbo Boy Spits Fire appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.