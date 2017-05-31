Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu insists the people of the South East wants Biafra… Read full story here

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says the demand for the secession of the South East from Nigeria is because the nation seems not to be functioning and can never function. Kanu said this in an interview with Al-Jazeerah ,to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Biafran war yesterday May 30th. …

The post Nnamdi Kanu insists the people of the South East wants Biafra… Read full story here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.