Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader pictured with South-East Senators & Ex-Governors
Nwannekaenyi “Nnamdi” Kenny Okwu Kanu, The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra was spotted with South-East Senators & Ex-Governors Abuja, just two days after he met with Femi Fani-Kayode, Former Minister of Aviation.
The Abia state born seems to be on a tour since his release from Kuje prison, at-least he was not in the midst of 10 people, Someone said.
