Nnamdi Kanu Is A Great Man, The Lion Of The East – Fani Kayode (Photo)
FFK shared this photo with Nnamdi Kanu and wrote:
The lion of the east meets the tiger of the west!!! It was a pleasure to host my brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in my Abuja home today. He is a great and deeply courageous man. May God continue to guide and be with him.
