Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Kanu meets with South East leaders in Abuja

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Just days after the release of the leader of the Indeginous People of Biafra,(IPOB ),  Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday had a meeting with some South East Senators. The meeting held in Abuja. Present at the meeting were Deputy senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Theodor Orji, Senator Sam Egwu, Senator Abaribe, Senator Andy Ubah and others…

The post Nnamdi Kanu meets with South East leaders in Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.