Nnamdi Kanu not doing politics with Biafra project – Ejiofor
Vanguard
Nnamdi Kanu not doing politics with Biafra project – Ejiofor
THE lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said that Nigeria has expired and nothing will make Nnamdi Kanu go into politics. He made this known in an interview with 'Wazobia Fm' saying that …
