Nnamdi Kanu Receives The Artiste Who Was Arrested For Releasing Biafran Songs, Showers His Blessings On Him (Photos)

Yesterday, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu met with Prince William Chibuzo Mbah a.k.a Don Prince who was arrested by the Department Of State Services (DSS) some months ago and charged with treasonable felony for releasing several Biafra freedom songs.

The IPOB leader did not waste time in showering blessings upon Don Prince as soon as his presence was made known in the palace of his royal highness, Israel Kanu who was also present at the time….

After blessing him, Nnamdi Kanu went on to encourage the artiste before proceeding to introduce him to the royal household.

Don Prince was arrested in the presence of his daughter and her 2 visiting foreign friends when they arrived Nigeria from Spain. They were arrested at the car park of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja enroute the artiste’s base in Enugu State, on the Monday 30th of January, 2017.

The Court dismissed and threw out all the charges brought against the Ariste Don Prince. The court did not only dismiss the charges but equally discharged and acquitted the accused as well as warned against bringing such ‘’meaningless charges’’ that only constitute a waste of the court time in the future against the accused.

The Chief Magistrate , Balami M, while delivering the ruling on the 21st of March, 2017 aligned with the previous Federal High Court, Abuja ruling delivered by Justice Binta Nyako which declared IPOB as not an ‘’Unlawful’’ organization.



