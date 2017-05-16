Nnamdi Kanu remains Radio Biafra director – Lawyer – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu remains Radio Biafra director – Lawyer
The lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu has said that his client remains the director of Radio Biafra which operates in London. Ifeanyi Ejiofor said Kanu is the founder of the broadcasting station and at that continues

