Nnamdi Kanu reveals why he will never leave Biafra struggle – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nnamdi Kanu reveals why he will never leave Biafra struggle
NAIJ.COM
… – Kanu, however said he was not interested in money but wants to ensure that justice and equity reign. Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he is in the struggle for secession not to make money but to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!