Nnamdi Kanu Turns Messiah Of Igbos, Spotted Praying For Pro-biafran Supporters (Photos)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was spotted praying for some guests who paid him a visit at his abode in Abia state.

The IPOB leader who covered his head with a “Jewish” cloth -prayed for his guests who knelt down to receive his blessing.. Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/05/pro-biafran-supporters-kneel-as-ipob.html

