Nnamdi Kanu Turns Messiah Of Igbos, Spotted Praying For Pro-biafran Supporters (Photos)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was spotted praying for some guests who paid him a visit at his abode in Abia state.
The IPOB leader who covered his head with a “Jewish” cloth -prayed for his guests who knelt down to receive his blessing..

