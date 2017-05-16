Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu Visits Famous Biafran Warlord ”Air Raid” (Photos)

Posted on May 16, 2017

The famous Biafran warlord popularly known as Col. Achuzie a.k.a “Air Raid” was highly delighted to receive the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today at his residence in Asaba, Delta State.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who visited alongside his wife Uchechi Okwu Kanu, upon his arrival at Achuzie’s residence declared that he simply came to seek blessing and advice from him (Achuzie) and others. The unexpected visit had other Biafran veterans in attendance…

