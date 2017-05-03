Nnamdi Kanu will not back down, Biafra Day to hold May 30 – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will not relent in his fight for the liberation of Biafra from Nigeria. IPOB also made it clear that the May 30 Biafra Day remembrance will go on as planned. This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Emma […]
Nnamdi Kanu will not back down, Biafra Day to hold May 30 – IPOB
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!