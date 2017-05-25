Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer barred from practice in Nigeria

Posted on May 25, 2017

Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye the lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who recently joined the legal team that sought the release of Mr. Kanu from Kuje prison, has been reportedly temporarily barred from legal practice in Nigeria. The former United Statesbased Nigerian lawyer, who was disbarred in New York and Maryland […]

