Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha preaches SNARP

Millions of Nigerians didn’t know Governor Rochas Okorocha’s wife had a secret passion. Her Excellency, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha is passionate about empowering indigent widows and orphans in the society. She has been building and commissioning skills acquisition centres across Imo State.

Recently, indigent students matriculated at her newly built ultra-modern skills acquisition centres in the three senatorial zones of Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe christened Nneoma Skills Acquisition Centres. Her husband was so elated about her compassion for the people of Imo State.

But unknown to many people, her primary assignment from which she derives joy is to continue to provide a forum for widows.

She Needs A Roof Project (SNARP) provides shelter for widows, orphans and the homeless in communities. It’s an initiative of Her Excellency and she has been doing this for some time now. Recently, we gathered that the woman of many admirers in Imo State and beyond has helped many widows to secure shelter.

Among them is Mrs. Mabel Ahamefula, a 60-year old widow from Amandugba, Imo State. She and her five orphaned grandchildren lived in a dilapidated house. She had two sons, one of whom disappeared five years ago and the first son who died, leaving behind his four boys and a girl. She now lives in a new, furnished two-bedroom home. Mrs. Okorocha’s credo is “Let the culture of giving return; Let us begin to think towards charity”.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

