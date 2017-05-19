NNL announces N200m partnership with Bet9ja – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NNL announces N200m partnership with Bet9ja
Vanguard
It was another big plus for Nigerian football after the Nigeria National League on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with leading sports betting company in the country, Bet9ja. •L-R: NFF 1st VP, Seyi Akinwumi, MD Bet9ja, Ayo Ojuroye, Chairman …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!