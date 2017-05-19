NNPC enters $6bn oil swap deals with 10 companies – Sources – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
NNPC enters $6bn oil swap deals with 10 companies – Sources
Daily Trust
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is in the last stages of signing deals with ten companies to exchange around 300,000 barrels per day (b/d) of crude for imported petrol and diesel. The deal which is under a new import scheme called …
