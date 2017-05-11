NNPC executives sign performance Bond with GMD
The transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a commercially focused and profitable business organization has been reinstated, with the signing of a performance bond by the Chief Operating Officers (COO) of the five autonomous business units and two directorates with the Group Managing Director (GMD), Maikanti Baru. The performance bond, tagged: “Corporate…
The post NNPC executives sign performance Bond with GMD appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!