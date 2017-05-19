NNPC finalising $6bn worth of oil-for-product swaps

NIGERIA National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is reportedly in the final stage of signing $6billion worth of deals to exchange more than 300,000 barrels per day, bpd, of crude oil for imported gasoline and diesel, sources with direct knowledge of the process stated. The contracts, which come three months later than expected, include three more pairs […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

