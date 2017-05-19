NNPC GMD, Baru, loses son few weeks after losing wife and sister – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
NNPC GMD, Baru, loses son few weeks after losing wife and sister
YNaija
Son of Group General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, Mohammed Kawu Baru is dead. This is coming weeks after Baru lost his mother and sister. It was gathered that Mohammed died in Dubai late Thursday.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!