NNPC GMD briefs Buhari on state of cooperation *says oil production now 2 million bpd

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikati Baru, on Tuesday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the volume of oil production in the country now stands at 2 million per barrel on daily basis.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Baru said he briefed the President on the activities of the NNPC and its subsidiaries.

The GMD who hinted that the volume rose from 1.2 million bpd to 2 million attributed the oil production increase to the relative peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

He also said that the briefing touched on fuel supply across the country, crude oil and gas productions and the ability of the corporation to supply gas to the power sector.

“I briefed Mr President on the state of the NNPC and its subsidiaries and also nationally to get him briefed on the situation of fuel supply, crude oil productions, gas production and by extension ability to supply gas to the power sector.

“We had an extensive briefing as you could see. I passed here over two hours. I spent quite some time with him to discuss these national issues.

“He was happy with the state of the corporation and told us to continue with the efforts that we are doing and if we need any executive attention we should not hesitate to come back to him”, he said.

Asked if there were intentions by the NNPC to review the prices of petroleum products, Baru said it was not the mandate of the cooperation to do so.

According to him, NNPC sells products according to the prices officially stipulated by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

