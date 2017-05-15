NNPC moves to resume oil drilling in Lake Chad
Nigeria will soon resume drilling in the Lake Chad Basin after exploratory activities were halted on account of insurgency by Islamist extremist group, Boko haram. Saidu Mohammed, NNPC’s chief executive officer in charge of Gas and Power, who represented the group MD Maikanti Baru, disclosed this on a visit to the Borno State governor,…
