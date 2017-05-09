NNPC owes us N 16 billion – Capital Oil

Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, owned by businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah has alleged that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) owes it N16 billion. The company stated this in reaction to the arrest and detention of its chairman, Ubah by the Department of State Security (DSS) for what the agency said was based on his …

The post NNPC owes us N 16 billion – Capital Oil appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

