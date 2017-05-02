NNPC supplies the cheapest, most reliable power to Nigerians — GMD

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), supplies the “most reliable and cheapest power’’ to Nigerians, Dr Maikanti Baru, the corporation’s Group Managing Director, has said. Baru made the statement in Houston on Monday while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). The Nigerian Pilot reports that OTC is an annual conference […]

The post NNPC supplies the cheapest, most reliable power to Nigerians — GMD appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

