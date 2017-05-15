Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC to resume oil exploration in Borno as peace returns to State

Posted on May 15, 2017

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Alhaji Maikanti Baru, has said the corporation has concluded arrangement to mobilize heavy and sophisticated equipment to resume oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin of Borno state. He said the resumption which will be done in the next six months was based on […]

