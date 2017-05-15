Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC to resume oil search in Lake Chad in six weeks – Daily Trust

NNPC to resume oil search in Lake Chad in six weeks
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will resume oil exploration activities in the Chad Basin of the country, its Group Managing Director Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru said on Monday. The projection came on the heels of improved security …
