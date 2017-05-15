NNPC to resume oil search in Lake Chad in six weeks – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
NNPC to resume oil search in Lake Chad in six weeks
Daily Trust
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will resume oil exploration activities in the Chad Basin of the country, its Group Managing Director Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru said on Monday. The projection came on the heels of improved security …
