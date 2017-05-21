Pages Navigation Menu

No APC member joined PDP in Enugu, says party chairman

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State says none of its members has joined any other political party in the last two years. The party said on Sunday that, on the contrary, it had become the new bride in the state as some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some others defected to its fold. The state Chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye, made the claim in Aguobu-Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state, when a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the state, Chief Joe Mmamel, defected to the APC from the PDP.

