No ’cause for apprehension’ about Buhari, says Presidency

The Nigerian Presidency on Sunday dismissed rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari who left Nigeria for medical treatment last Monday is dead as being speculated on social media. Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to President Buhari said in a series of tweets that the rumours that something unpleasant has happened to the President on the social media are false. “Baseless rumours are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari “If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it bcos it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic “Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

