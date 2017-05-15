WATCH: #SecretBallot hearing gets underway amid protests – Independent Online
WATCH: #SecretBallot hearing gets underway amid protests
Johannesburg – Legal teams and opposition parties arrived at the Constitutional Court on Monday for the application by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) to determine whether a no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma can be carried out …
Be prepared for dictatorship – Malema warns about Zuma
Why MPs should vote in secret – ConCourt hears arguments on anti-Zuma motion
Secret ballot application not about separation of powers, Mpofu tells court
