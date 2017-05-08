No Crisis In Kabala West Kaduna, Angry Mob Only Lynched A Thief – Says Residents

MSUE AZA, Kaduna

Residents of Kabala West suburb of Kaduna metropolis have said there was no fight in their area explaining that the angry mob only lynched to death a man suspected to have burgled a house the previous night in the area.

An eyewitness narrated that,the incident which happened along Kaje street of Kabala West, led to fracas Monday morning between two groups suspected to be in support and against the alleged thief that was lynched by the angry mob.

Another resident who pleaded anonymity reported that,the fracas was as a result of hot argument between two friends over football match betting which led to exchange of blows at a local viewing centre, causing people to take to their heels with rumours that some angry youths have invaded the suburb to unleash mayhem.

According to him:”Residents are not fighting,infact there is no crisis in Kabala West of Kaduna city. It is unfortunate that people are linking the fracas to religion, but I want to tell you that it has nothing to do with religion at all, a thief was lynched to death and his so called friends decided to take law into their hands”

“We are however happy that security people intervened immediately, as normalcy has returned as I speak to you”.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-rufai’s Spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The situation in Kabala West, Kaduna South Local Government Area is under control. Security operatives are on ground”.

Also, Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman, said the situation was under control, “We are working towards arresting the offenders”

