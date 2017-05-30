JAMB releases official statement concerning cut-off mark – NAIJ.COM
JAMB releases official statement concerning cut-off mark
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it has yet to release cut-off marks for placements into tertiary institutions for the 2017 academic year, contrary to speculations by some Nigerians. NAN reports that the Head, Media and Information …
