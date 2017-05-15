No distress bank in Nigeria – NDIC boss

MANAGING Director/ Chief Executive of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim has called on members of the public to ignore rumours of financial distress in some banks that are being circulated through text messages and social media to de-market those banks and destabilise depositors’ confidence in the banking system. Alhaji Ibrahim made this […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

