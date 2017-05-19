No €75 million Liverpool Bid For Monaco Wonderkid Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool have not made a bid for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, contrary to reports.

Reports in Spain on Thursday evening claimed Monaco had rejected a €75 million bid from Anfield for Kylian Mbappe

But as things stand, Liverpool have been monitoring Mbappe but are not preparing any bid.

They said the Anfield scouting department is continually tracking the progress of high-performing young talent across the game.

France international Mbappe, who has two years remaining on his contract, has played a pivotal role in Monaco’s title and their run to the Champions League semifinals.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has said the teenager is not for sale for any price.

