Ohaneze Ndigbo slams DSS, calls continous detention of Ifeanyi Ubah illegal – Vanguard

Ohaneze Ndigbo slams DSS, calls continous detention of Ifeanyi Ubah illegal
Igbo apex Socio-Cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Friday, joined millions of other Nigerians to condemn Nigeria's secret Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, over what it described as the illegal arrest and detention of …
