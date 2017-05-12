Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ohaneze Ndigbo slams DSS, calls continous detention of Ifeanyi Ubah illegal – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ohaneze Ndigbo slams DSS, calls continous detention of Ifeanyi Ubah illegal
Vanguard
Igbo apex Socio-Cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Friday, joined millions of other Nigerians to condemn Nigeria's secret Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, over what it described as the illegal arrest and detention of
Court orders continued detention of Ifeanyi Ubah for 14 daysPremium Times
No freedom for you yet, Court tells Ifeanyi UbahP.M. News
'N11b fuel theft': DSS fails to produce Ubah, files objectionThe Nation Newspaper

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.