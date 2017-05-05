Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘No hope, we’ll lose 18-0 against Bayern’

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday host bottom side Darmstadt, whose club president says it should be an 18-0 thrashing – based on the clubs’ respective financial clout. Darmstadt’s two-year stint in the Bundesliga is poised to end with their relegation set to be confirmed after Saturday’s David verses Goliath clash, given that they are […]

The post ‘No hope, we’ll lose 18-0 against Bayern’ appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.