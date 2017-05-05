‘No hope, we’ll lose 18-0 against Bayern’
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday host bottom side Darmstadt, whose club president says it should be an 18-0 thrashing – based on the clubs’ respective financial clout. Darmstadt’s two-year stint in the Bundesliga is poised to end with their relegation set to be confirmed after Saturday’s David verses Goliath clash, given that they are […]
The post ‘No hope, we’ll lose 18-0 against Bayern’ appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!