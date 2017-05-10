No, Kenya has not warned against travel to South Africa – Mail & Guardian
No, Kenya has not warned against travel to South Africa
It has been widely reported, in both Kenya and South Africa, that the Kenyan government has issued a travel advisory, warning Kenyans against travel to South Africa. South Africa, apparently, is too dangerous. Except that's not what happened.
