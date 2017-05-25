Pages Navigation Menu

No Light!! See A White Man Jogging With His Torchlight In Abuja (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017

A foreigner was spotted jogging around Maitama area in Abuja with a torchlight due to the unavailability of light. Some online users have blamed the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister whom they said is responsible for switching off the light.

