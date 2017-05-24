No Matter How We Pray & Fast Nigeria Will Not Grow Until.. – VP Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria’s economy will not grow, except the citizens put in collective effort.

Osinbajo stated this while speaking with heads of ministries, departments and agencies at the State House on Wednesday.

He spoke on the background of the three executive orders he signed last Thursday.

“Every time we postpone processes of businesses, we delay the prosperity of many. If you help others move forward you will find help. Don’t see this as a government policy but a personal policy,” Osinbajo said.

“We are going to need extensive customer care, call centres, feedback mechanism a lot of work is already going on between SERVICOM and I suspect that each ministry, department and agency will have to take responsibility.

“No matter how long we pray and fast, our nation won’t grow until some of us decide to do the hard work that will make our nation work”, he added.

He urged civil servants to be diligent in carrying out their duties, adding that “every time we say come back next week for something we could do today; we postpone the prosperity of that person and the nation”.

The post No Matter How We Pray & Fast Nigeria Will Not Grow Until.. – VP Osinbajo appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

