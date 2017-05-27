No Member of the PDP is More Equal Than the Other – Adewale

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Otunba Segun Adewale has condemned reports of godfatherism and imposition of candidates that has again raised it ugly head during the PDP Local Government primaries in the State.

While reacting to reports of violence and imposition of candidates by some PDP Local Government Chairmen at the primaries, Adewale assured aggrieved aspirants that every grievances will be looked into.

“We will resist every attempt at bringing back the dark days of imposition that we fought against under the leadership of Chief Bode George. The PDP must be returned to the grassroots by allowing the emergence of popular candidates”.

He assured members that every reports of manipulation will be fairly handled.

“We will not allow any form of imposition to stand in the PDP here in Lagos, not anymore. Where report of imposition or manipulation is established, such primary election will be cancelled and reconducted in a free and fair atmosphere”.

