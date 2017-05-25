No military to be deployed to Saturday’s FA Cup final, say police – Eagle Radio
No military to be deployed to Saturday's FA Cup final, say police
There are no plans to deploy military personnel around Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final on Saturday, Sky News has learned. A Scotland Yard source has confirmed that fans can expect to see extra police resources, including armed officers, stationed …
