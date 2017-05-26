Pages Navigation Menu

No Moon Sighted, Ramadan to Start From Sunday – News18

Posted on May 26, 2017


No Moon Sighted, Ramadan to Start From Sunday
Lucknow: The holy month of Ramadan will commence from Sunday as Markazi Chand Committee, on Friday, announced that the crescent moon had not been sighted yet. “The Ramadan moon has not been sighted in various cities. Hence, the committee has …
