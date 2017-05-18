No more France camp for Eagles, team to return May 28

The Super Eagles will no longer camp in France to prepare for their Cameroun 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa on June 10, team officials have revealed.

The senior national team was expected to camp in France and play friendly games against Corsica and Togo before hitting Uyo for the AFCON qualifier against the Bafana Bafana, but that won’t happen as the team is now expected to return to Nigeria on May 28.

According to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Eagles will play just one tune up match, against Corsica on June 26 and leave for Uyo two days later to complete preparations for the game in the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr recently called up some players for a training camp in Paris, where he wanted to observe some of the new boys ion close quarters, but that has been kept ion hold by the new decision.

NFF’s Media Director, Ademola Olajire said the decision to cut short the Eagles’ stay in Europe was to “give the team enough time to concentrate on the South Africa game,” adding that “the team will therefore come back to Abuja immediately after the match against Corsica.”

The home-based contingent of the team will leave for France on Monday as most of the members have secured their visas for the trip.He said the list of players for the game against South Africa would be released after the match against Corsica.

