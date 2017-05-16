Pages Navigation Menu

No one is challenging Tinubu’s leadership in APC – Segun Oni

Posted on May 16, 2017

Former Ekiti State governor and the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Segun Oni, has rubbished any report of a gang up against former Lagos State Governor, and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bolaji Tinubu by some certain Ministers in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Oni said there is […]

