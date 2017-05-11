No Sanctuary In APC For People Running From The Law – Oyegun

The national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that contrary to speculations, the party is not a safe haven for politicians and who may be having one case or the other with the antigraft agencies in the country.

This is even as he stated that the party does not have the necessary presence that it ought in the south-south adding the APC was made for people who have the hunger to truly serve the nation.

This was when he and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) received Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and Senator John Enoh at the national secretariat in Abuja.

Oyegun said: “I know that those who don’t wish us often tend to misinterpret some of this happening as running away thinking that they would have protection from the EFCC. Of course, I am not aware in your case that anybody is harassing you with the EFCC. In any case, it is obvious and played out today that we do not offer sanctuary to anybody running from the arms of the law. The evidence is all over the place.

“Of course, our party does not have the presence it ought to have in the South-south. So when people of your calibre join us for the struggle, we from the South-south are particularly glad and happy.

Senator It’s Giwa on her part said that serious minded people like her had stop “wasting” their time in a party that had lost focus even as she stressed that she had consulted widely with her supporters before coming to the party.

“Again, with all sense of modesty, as a politician you have to be good to your people for them to love you on whatever party you come from and till today, the love of my people are still electrifying today as when I started politics 25 years ago and I fill I should no longer waste my time and show my face or sit with this faction it the other because it is out of order. that is why I kept away because there are two groups running around and some of us are too serious to show our face in that kind of place.

“So, I am happy to be here to join hands with our people to put back the country together in my own little way and in any capacity I can.” she said.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

