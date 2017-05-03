No student in our custody – Kogi CP

CONTRARY to the news making the round in Lokoja that many students were arrested and detained by the police during a peaceful demonstration, the Police Commissioner, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, said the command did not arrest nor detain any student. Speaking on a live radio programme at the Kogi State Broadcasting Station, Lokoja, yesterday, the police […]

The post No student in our custody – Kogi CP appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

